Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Raised by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

