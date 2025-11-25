Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 725 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

