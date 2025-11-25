Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $761.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.07 and its 200 day moving average is $577.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

