Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 804 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after buying an additional 114,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kadant by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 80,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,648 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $12,555,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This trade represents a 37.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI opened at $272.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $244.87 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

