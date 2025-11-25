Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4,246.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644,535 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $157,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,313,000 after purchasing an additional 887,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,010,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 406,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,810,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

PRF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.