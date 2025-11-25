Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 24,126 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.30.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

