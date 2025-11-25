Cormark Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR. Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

