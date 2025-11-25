Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,896,326 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27,928.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $561,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE IBM opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.52 and its 200 day moving average is $273.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.