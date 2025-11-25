Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $139.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 10,377.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,834 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $139,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VTES opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $102.39.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

