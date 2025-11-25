Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

