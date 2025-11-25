Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Holdings Raised by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 490.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,109.60. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. The trade was a 37.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,600 over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KYN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

