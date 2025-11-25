FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $170,604,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

