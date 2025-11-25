Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $342,335,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.0%

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.