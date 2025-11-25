Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 171,797 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

