Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,778 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $686,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

