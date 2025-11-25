FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

