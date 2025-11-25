Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,058,000 after buying an additional 2,452,449 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,449,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

