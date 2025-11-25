Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 96,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $886.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $961.64. The company has a market capitalization of $392.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $871.71 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

In other news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Hovde Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.07.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

