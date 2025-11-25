Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13,158.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883,298 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $252,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,086,000 after buying an additional 57,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,089 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,925,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

