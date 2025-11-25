Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,700,674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42,358.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $723,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $467.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

