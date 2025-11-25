Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $191.81 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.43.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

