Prudential Financial Inc. Has $46.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $46,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.62.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

