Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,541,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 533.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $536.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

