Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27,361.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $933,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $226.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $14,501,123. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

