RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

