RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $370.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

