Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $50,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4%

DGX opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. This represents a 51.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

