Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Newmont by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,294,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

