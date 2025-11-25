PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 339.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PTC by 29.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

