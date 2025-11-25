Energy Transfer LP $ET Stock Position Lifted by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.40%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

