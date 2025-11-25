Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a 38.5% increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%
Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $32.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.