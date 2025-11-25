Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a 38.5% increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $32.14.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

