ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXA opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,484,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

