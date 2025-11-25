RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a 4.8% increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on RGCO

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.