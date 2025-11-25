LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF Trading Up 19.2%

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US large-cap stocks considered to be high-quality, with above average dividend yield. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a proprietary fundamental research model.

