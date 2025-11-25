Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Build Bond Innovation ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build Bond Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Featured Stories

