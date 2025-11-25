Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total transaction of $5,910,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $524.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $676.60 and a 200 day moving average of $731.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

