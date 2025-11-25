Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

