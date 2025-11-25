RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 83,945 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $130,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,802,000 after buying an additional 1,370,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,500.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,248,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 1,170,520 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

