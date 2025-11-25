Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $205.77.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

