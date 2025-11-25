Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,534 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

