Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Announces Earnings Results

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Molten Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 369.09%.

Molten Ventures Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 435.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 197.67, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.50 and a beta of 1.25. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 215.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 498.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molten Ventures presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.

Insider Transactions at Molten Ventures

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 per share, with a total value of £25,045.56. Insiders have purchased 14,686 shares of company stock worth $5,110,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

Featured Stories

