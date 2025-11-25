CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 152,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 156,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CANEX Metals Stock Up 25.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

