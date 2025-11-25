RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

