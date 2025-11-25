iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

