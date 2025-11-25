Contrasting CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) & The Competition

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.50, suggesting that their average share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 580 1480 2267 66 2.41

Valuation and Earnings

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 219.53%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 7.16%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.41 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $3.51 billion -$160.68 million -1.50

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,178.44% -481.67% -17.39%

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.