USDS Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One USDS token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $5.41 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDS has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Token Profile

USDS’s total supply is 9,216,941,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. The official website for USDS is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 9,160,178,198.33572788. The last known price of USDS is 1.00007328 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,781,897.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

