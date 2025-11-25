Enlightify (ENFY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlightify to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Enlightify has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlightify and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.11 Enlightify Competitors $10.47 billion $486.03 million -92.34

Profitability

Enlightify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Enlightify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -38.49% 0.48% 0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enlightify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 716 2924 3345 110 2.40

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Enlightify’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlightify rivals beat Enlightify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

