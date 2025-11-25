Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

IMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $143,754 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $350,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.46. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

