Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $33.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.7778.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $174,880.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,231.60. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,773.86. This trade represents a 15.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 263,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

