Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev
Ambev Trading Up 2.0%
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambev
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.