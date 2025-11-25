Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Ambev alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.